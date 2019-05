- The month of May is coming to an end, but not without another chance of rain.

As of May 27, the Twin Cities have received 6.68 inches of rain for the month of May. That is 3.76 inches above the monthly average!

But it can always be worse, right?

Areas to the south of Minnesota have received higher amounts than the Twin Cities for the month of May AND they are expecting more severe weather and flooding this evening in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Meanwhile, back in Minnesota, we may have a few showers and rumbles to the south for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.