De'Andre Hunter #12 of the Virginia Cavaliers is defended by Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates late in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

- Gersson Rosas is the new man in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, and he didn’t waste any time in making his first splash.

Before the start of Thursday’s NBA Draft, Rosas traded Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 6 overall pick. With the pick, the Timberwolves selected Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver.

Culver just got done helping lead the Red Raiders to the Final Four, held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. They lost to Virginia in the national championship game.

Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season for Texas Tech. He also shot 46.1 percent from the field.

"It’s a dream. To get drafted and be in the NBA, it’s a dream," Culver told ESPN after getting picked.

The last time the Wolves had the No. 6 overall pick, it was 2009 and they chose guard Jonny Flynn. The next pick was Steph Curry. The Wolves also took Ricky Rubio with the No. 5 overall pick that year, and fans know all too well how that story has unfolded.

The Wolves also have the No. 43 overall pick in the second round Thursday night.