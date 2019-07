MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears catches the ball over defender Holton Hill #24 of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 30: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Chicago Bears catches the ball over defender Holton Hill #24 of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

- The NFL has suspended Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hills without pay for an additional four games this upcoming season for violating the league’s policy and program on substances of abuse.

In April, the league suspended Hill for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Hill is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games for the Vikings, but he will not be eligible to return to the team’s active roster until Monday, Oct. 25.

The 22-year-old is a second-year veteran out of the University of Texas. He recorded 30 tackles and an interception in 2018 for the Vikings.