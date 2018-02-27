Report: QB Teddy Bridgewater to become free agent

- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to become a free agent in March, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The Vikings are reportedly not planning to assert that Bridgewater's four-year rookie contract tolls-- which would have kept him in Minnesota for another season.

With the March looming and some murkiness around #Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater’s contract, he is expected to be a free agent, sources say. Minnesota is not planning to assert that his contract tolls and Bridgewater is proceeding as if he’s a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 27, 2018

Bridgewater, 25, missed all of the 2016 season after tearing his ACL and dislocating his knee during a con-contact drill in preseason practice. He started the 2017 season on the PUP list, but was reactivated in Week 10. He spent the rest of the season as the backup to Case Keenum.

Keenum reportedly will not receive the franchise tag and will likely also become a free agent this season. The deadline for teams to apply a franchise tag is March 6.

Keenum, 29, led the Vikings to 11 regular season wins last year, and helped punch the team’s ticket to the NFC Championship with the Minneapolis Miracle touchdown to Stefon Diggs in the last-second Divisional win over the New Orleans Saints.

NFL free agency begin March 14.