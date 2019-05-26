< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <article> <section id="story411142515" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411142515" data-article-version="1.0">Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411142515" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/to-ease-wait-times-security-changes-coming-to-target-field" data-title="Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/to-ease-wait-times-security-changes-coming-to-target-field" addthis:title="Twins make 2 big changes to Target Field security to ease wait times at gates"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Beginning July 5, only “single-compartment” bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed in the stadium.</p><p>“These changes, which are rooted in driving efficiencies within our security process, are designed to help improve ingress into Target Field, with the end result of getting our fans into the ballpark quickly and safely," Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement. </p><p>Express lanes will still be available for people entering the stadium without a bag at gates 6 and 34<span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span cambria="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#333333">. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> </div> </section> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411142515 </section> </article> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/former-arlington-a-s-player-with-cancer-takes-ceremonial-trip-around-bases" title="Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</h4> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former Arlington A's player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9's Town Ball Tour . </p><p>The Town Ball Tour spent the day in Arlington Wednesday for the Arlington A's game against the St. Clair Wood Ducks. </p><p>Arlington native and former A's player Kim Gleiden was told by Mayo Clinic doctors that he has cancer and only six months to live, so his friends and family helped facilitate one more trip around the bases before the game. </p> </div> </div> </a> </li> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_Arlington_A_s_player_with_cancer__0_7357051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A former Arlington A’s player who was told he has six months to live touched them all Wednesday night, taking a ceremonial trip around the bases during FOX 9’s Town Ball Tour.  " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Arlington A's player with cancer takes ceremonial trip around bases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <li> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/town-ball-tour-fox-9-visits-arlington-baseball-park" title="Town Ball Tour: Fox 9 visits Arlington Baseball Park" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Town Ball Tour: Fox 9 visits Arlington Baseball Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It doesn't get much more like summer than amateur baseball in Minnesota.</p><p>This week, Fox 9 kicks off its second annual Town Ball Tour, taking you around to some of the classic amateur ballparks in the state. It's a celebration of both baseball and community in a way only Minnesota towns can do it.</p><p>During the day, players and coaches have their full-time jobs. They might be plumbers, landscapers, carpenters or accountants, you name it. </p> visits Arlington Baseball Park" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour___The_Voice_of_the_A_s__B_0_7356892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour___The_Voice_of_the_A_s__B_0_7356892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour___The_Voice_of_the_A_s__B_0_7356892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour___The_Voice_of_the_A_s__B_0_7356892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/05/Town_Ball_Tour___The_Voice_of_the_A_s__B_0_7356892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 9's Jim Rich talks to the "Voice of the A's" Bob Thomes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Town Ball Tour: Fox 9 visits Arlington Baseball Park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 04:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It doesn’t get much more like summer than amateur baseball in Minnesota.</p><p>This week, Fox 9 kicks off its second annual Town Ball Tour, taking you around to some of the classic amateur ballparks in the state. It’s a celebration of both baseball and community in a way only Minnesota towns can do it.</p><p>During the day, players and coaches have their full-time jobs. They might be plumbers, landscapers, carpenters or accountants, you name it. <p>But once it's time to leave the office, it's time to put on the baseball gear and head to the ballpark.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/in-between-practice-vikings-hit-links-for-annual-charity-golf-tournament" title="In between practices, Vikings hit links for annual charity golf tournament" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In between practices, Vikings hit links for annual charity golf tournament</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hobie Artigue, FOX 9 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Vikings set their course for the year, an OTA break at the golf course came on a perfect day. </p><p>The Vikings Foundation held its annual charity golf tournament on Wednesday at The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. Players and patrons were all aiming for the greens to raise a lot of green; all proceeds benefitting health and education programs for children around the state. </p><p>"You know, I really enjoy this," Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said. "It's a nice day for a good cause."</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 