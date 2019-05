- The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine’s National Sports Center.

According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years.

The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players’ lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria.

Minnesota United’s Development Academy has U13, U14 and U15 teams that practice and play home games at NSC. As part of the new agreement, the USA Cup soccer tournament will continue at the facility and will feature Minnesota United as a presenting sponsor starting this summer.

NSC also pointed out that some of the team’s most famous traditions debuted when the team called NSC their home for all of its matches starting in 2011. This included singing “Wonderwall” after home victories and the analog clock on the north end of the stadium.

A statement from MNUFC Sporting Director Manny Lagos:

This is a huge day not only for our club and for the National Sports Center, but also for soccer at all levels in Minnesota. This facility has been a pillar of soccer in Minnesota for decades. This facility and its staff align perfectly with our values and goals as a club to grow the sport of soccer in Minnesota. This facility as it is now is incredible and this partnership allows us as a group to continue to build this into one of the best professional and amateur sports facilities in the world. This is just the beginning of creating a vision for the National Sports Center to create an environment for soccer at all levels from youth soccer to amateur soccer to our academy and all the way to the first team. This is an incredibly exciting day. This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for this club to be special.

A statement from MNUFC CEO Chris Wright:

Working to develop the sport on a statewide level is part of the mission and values of our club. Allianz Field is where we play all of our home games and our incredible fans are treated to the best soccer experience in North America. The National Sports Center has been, and will continue to be, where our players go to work every other day of the year. This is a monumental day for soccer at all levels across Minnesota and cements the National Sports Center as the home of our training facility for years to come.