- Without players like Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen on the roster this season, the Minnesota Lynx will definitely have a new look in 2019.

The centerpiece of this year’s squad will be center Sylvia Fowles, as she enters her 12th season in the WNBA still striving to win another championship in Minnesota.

Fowles joined Hobie Artigue on FOX 9 Sports Now to chat about the changes on the team, and to discuss her new role as a vocal, veteran leader. She also gives out a few new nicknames to the newcomers on the roster.