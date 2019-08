- Seventeen-year-old Minnehaha Academy student Chet Holmgren went viral on Wednesday after a video posted on Twitter showed him dribbling past two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry for a dunk at a prestigious basketball camp.

“It’s kind of like every kids' dream you know it’s kind of hard to describe,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren was invited to an exclusive basketball camp held in California and hosted by Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. He was one of about 25 high school boys and about six high school girls invited to learn from one of the most well-known point guards in the game.

Holmgren made headlines after thousands of people shared the video posted by Ballislife showing him taking on the NBA MVP who was scrimmaging with the high school campers.

“I was on Chet’s team, I was standing in the corner, I watched it all happen and I knew as soon as it happened it was going to go viral, and he was going to get so much attention because it was on Steph,” senior at Hopkins High School Paige Bueckers said.

Bueckers was one of six high school girls invited to Curry’s camp. She came back to Minnesota with the title of the most outstanding female player at the camp.

“It means a lot just being a part of the history books and being one of the six girls invited and being an MVP means a lot,” Bueckers said.

Minnehaha Academy Senior Jalen Suggs was also invited to Curry’s camp. He was named most outstanding player for the boys division.

“It’s great and it’s good to see and I’m glad to be bringing it back to Minnesota,” Suggs said.

The powerhouse Minnesota players now have the attention of the nation as they get ready for the next season.

Bueckers says after her last year at Hopkins she has committed to playing at the University of Connecticut. Suggs says he has not committed to a school yet but is in talks with several programs. Holmgren, who still has two seasons at Minnehaha, says he plans to schedule college visits in the next few months.