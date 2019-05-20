< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story407971811" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407971811" data-article-version="1.0">Gophers softball wins NCAA Regional Championship, will host LSU in Super Regionals</h1>
</header> Gophers softball wins NCAA Regional Championship, will host LSU in Super Regionals </figure> <h5>Minnesota Gophers softball wins NCAA Regional Championship</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407970532" data-video-posted-date="May 20 2019 02:56PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/Gophers_softball_wins_NCAA_Softball_Regi_0_7291864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Gophers softball wins NCAA Softball Regional Championship over Georgia 8-1</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 20 2019 03:03PM CDT
Video Posted May 20 2019 05:42PM CDT
Updated May 20 2019 06:48PM CDT The University of Minnesota Gopher softabll team beat the University of Georgia Mondy 8-1 The University of Minnesota Gopher softabll team beat the University of Georgia Mondy 8-1 MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota softball coach Jamie Trachsel had to get creative on Sunday while conditions outside at Jane Sage Cowles Staidum were cold and soggy.

The Minneapolis Regional got delayed twice, and eventually postponed until Monday. So what did Trachsel do to keep her Gophers busy? They watched Rocky IV. Perhaps it was fitting, because Minnesota threw the first punch Monday against Georgia in an 8-1 win over the Bulldogs to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.</p> <p>It’s Minnesota’s first trip to that stage since 2014. It'll be the Gophers' first time hosting a Super Regional in the history of the program.

The #Gophers celebration is on after Amber Fiser caps off a win over Georgia with a strikeout. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/mBZC7nlb7b — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) May 20, 2019

Gophers' ace Amber Fiser had a 3-0 lead before she even took the mound. Three batters into the game, Natalie Denhartog hit a three-run blast off the scoreboard in right center, and the stadium of more than 1,200 was rocking. Denhartog said the Gophers’ offense was due after needing a game-tying single from Makenna Partain and a walk-off homer from Hope Brandner Saturday night to hand Georgia its first loss.</p> <p>“In warm-ups the vibe was a little bit nervous but our left fielder, Carlie Brandt, came up to me and said ‘No matter what happens we’ve got your back,’” Denhartog said. “So just going up there free and in that at bat felt like I was seeing it well. She gave me one I could hit and I just swung away.”</p> <p>Minnesota (44-12) also needed to scratch out three runs Friday night to hold off North Dakota State. But the Gophers didn’t waste much time Monday, scoring seven runs in the first three innings.</p> <p>It was more than enough for Fiser, who tossed a complete game. She allowed just one run while scattering five hits and striking out seven. The game ended, fittingly, with Fiser’s 328th strikeout of the season. She improved to 29-7 on the year.</p> <p>“I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am today. But I wouldn’t be able to do that without the team I have behind me,” Fiser said. “The offense, you saw it today, they were on fire. Just putting that 3-0 lead up, it’s huge.”</p> <p>It completes a weekend where Fiser allowed just two runs over three games. She shutout North Dakota State Friday night while allowing just three hits and striking out 12.</p> <p>Fiser allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked three in Saturday night’s win over Georgia. The only run she allowed was a solo homer to center from Jordan Doggett.</p> <p>With that early lead after Denhartog’s 17th homer of the season, Fiser took control on the mound Monday. She tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings before Georgia scored on a 1-out single in the bottom of the fifth.</p> <p>“You’re at a loss for words. She’s just gutsy, she’s a fighter and she’s just good,” Trachsel said. “For her to finish the game and this weekend and the championship on the mound, it’s how it was supposed to be. She’s been the horse that we’ve ridden all year and every time she’s had the ball, she’s given us a chance to win.”</p> <p>Minnesota blew the game open with four runs in the third inning. Brandner walked and Denhartog doubled to the fence in left center. Allie Arneson singled to score Brander for a 4-0 lead, and Anne Miller delivered a pinch hit, two-run single that scored Katelyn Kemmetmueller and Denhartog for a 6-0 lead.</p> <p>The final run of the inning scored after Ali Lindner got caught in a rundown between second and third, and Arneson scored before Lindner was tagged out to end the inning. Minnesota was up 7-0.</p> <p>Extending their season to the Super Regionals had become a reality.</p> <p>“It’s everything. It’s this whole team’s dream, it’s this whole program’s dream,” Denhartog said. “Just what we’ve accomplished this season and what we’re ready to do next week and the rest of this season, it’s just huge for this program and we’re happy to do it together with the personnel that we have.”</p> <p>Minnesota will host LSU for the Super Regional, needing to win two out of three games to advance to the Women’s College World Series. More Gophers Stories

Gophers Softball walks off Georgia, moves on to Sunday's regional final
Posted May 18 2019 05:57PM CDT
Updated May 19 2019 07:13AM CDT

The Gophers Softball team is now 2-0 in its NCAA Regional after a dramatic walk-off win over Georgia Saturday afternoon. 

The team first bested North Dakota St. Friday night before turning their attention to the Bulldogs Saturday. The game was locked at 0-0 until Georgia took a late 1-0 lead. The Gophers tied the game in the 7th inning and then won in an extra inning walk-off off the bat of Hope Brander. 

All we needed was a little Hope to make it to Championship Sunday. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rtnhLnbAwA — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) May 18, 2019 Gophers 'embracing the opportunity' of home regional
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 14 2019 06:05PM CDT
Updated May 14 2019 07:21PM CDT

Home field advantage doesn't guarantee anything as the University of Minnesota softball team gets ready to host the Minneapolis Regional in this weekend's NCAA Tournament.

The Gophers (41-12) know that, and they're embracing the challenge that awaits this weekend.

The mindset has changed from shock and excitement to preparation as the Gophers face their first home regional since 2014. 'I was just in shock': Gophers react to NCAA seeding
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted May 13 2019 06:03PM CDT
Updated May 13 2019 07:10PM CDT

One of the eight roads to the NCAA Women's College World Series runs through Minneapolis.

The University of Minnesota women's softball team had to take a minute to let that sink in Sunday night. They were at the Stadium Village Buffalo Wild Wings, awaiting their seed for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

They were hoping to be one of the top 16 seeds in the tournament, which would guarantee hosting a first round regional. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justice-4-jamar-calls-for-settlement-akin-to-justine-damonds" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/6-V-JUSTICE%20FOR%20JAMAR%20_00.00.01.11_1558408921348.png_7296070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement akin to Justine Damond's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/university-of-minnesota-helps-prevent-african-swine-fever-from-reaching-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-S-SWINE%20FEVER%20SOT%20TZ_00.00.23.13_1558408475710.png_7296031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>University of Minnesota helps prevent African Swine Fever from reaching U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-farmers-face-uncertain-future-amid-cold-wet-spring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/20/10-V-CORN%20FARMERS%20STRUGGLING_00.00.05.20_1558407972950.png_7296023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnesota farmers face uncertain future amid cold, wet spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/business/women-s-clothing-chain-dressbarn-to-close-all-of-its-650-stores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/20/GETTY%20dressbarn_1558403448479.jpg_7295444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dave&#x20;Kotinsky&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;dressbarn&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all of its 650 stores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-juveniles-threatened-people-at-minneapolis-light-rail-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Juveniles threatened people at Minneapolis light rail station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 