- The Minnesota Softball team beat LSU 5-3 Friday evening and is now one win away from the College World Series.

The Gophers made a late comeback to take down the Tigers in game one of the Super Regional, best-of-3 series. It was the first-ever Super Regional win for the program.

A four-run fourth inning put the Gophers ahead and a stellar seven strikeout pitching performance from Amber Fiser helped seal the deal.

It was also the largest-ever crowd at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, which welcomed 1,344 fans through the turnstiles Friday afternoon.

Game 2 is tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the University of Minnesota. If the Gophers win, they advance. If they lose, the two teams will play again Sunday night for a winner-take-all matchup.