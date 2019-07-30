< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gophers ready for 2018 finish to be stepping stone By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 30 2019 05:41PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 06:01PM CDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 09:52PM CDT alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421182642" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - PJ Fleck called the 2018 football season a "Race to Mah-turity."</p><p>The team, consisting mostly of freshmen and sophomores, had to grow up in a hurry between walk-ons seeing time on the field and injuries to key upperclassmen. As Fleck embarks on his third season leading the Gopher football program, 80 percent of the team still consists of freshmen and sophomores. The difference now is they have tangible, in-game playing experience.</p><p>Fleck says the mission this year is educating his players on how to win football games.</p><p>After all, head coaches and programs are ultimately judged on wins and what bowl game those wins send them to.</p><p>"How can this football team maximize the win column the best we possibly can? That starts with winning today, being the best people we can be, the best players we can be, today," Fleck said.</p><p>Minnesota is coming off a 7-6 season in 2018, and its signature win under Fleck so far. The Gophers won at Wisconsin 37-15 to win back Paul Bunyan's Axe. It was their first win over the Badgers in 14 years, and their first win at Wisconsin since 1994.</p><p>The Gophers then beat Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl, creating a potential springboard to the 2019 season.</p><p>"Last year is another stepping stone. We talk about changing our best every single day, and I'm sure you guys have heard that a lot today, but that's the reality of the way we look at everything," senior linebacker Carter Coughlin said.</p><p>But the reality is none of it matters if the Gophers don't get off to a strong start this season. Fleck's luxury is he's going from having one quarterback on scholarship this time last year to four with Tanner Morgan, Zack Annexstad, Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark.</p><p>Fleck said Tuesday Morgan and Annexstad will split reps early in fall camp, until a leader emerges. He also acknowledged he'll need both this season, just like he did last year. Annexstad won the starting job in fall camp before injuries ended his season after six games. Morgan started the final seven games and helped lead the Gophers to wins over Indiana, Purdue, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech to end the season.</p><p>"They gained a ton of experience. Both guys that we have, whether it's Tanner or Zack, they started football games, they won big games for us, they won close games for us," Fleck said. "But they also lost as well and I think to become a champion and to be able to have a lot of success, you have to have that failing along the path to become a really successful person or a really successful quarterback."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">PJ Fleck on expectations after beating Wisconsin and winning the bowl game:<br> <br> "Some people think we're top 25, some people think we're 6th in the West. That is a huge spectrum, and we have to be ready for everything." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gophers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gophers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/w9spDLC5AE">pic.twitter.com/w9spDLC5AE</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1156306874855088128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 30, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The Gophers will also have a healthy competition at running back. Rodney Smith has been cleared to return for fall camp after suffering a season-ending knee injury against Fresno State last season. Shannon Brooks isn't far behind him after suffering a knee injury in his first game back last season against Indiana.</p><p>The two have combined for more than 4,800 career rushing yards and 39 touchdowns. Mohamed Ibrahim started as Minnesota's No. 3 running back last year, and as a freshman, ran for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.</p><p>They'll compete with each other for carries, but they'll also work together.</p><p>"You want to have depth. Last year we had Rodney and Shannon go down and everybody probably in this room had no idea what we were going to do, it was complete panic," Fleck said. "When you have five or six guys that can really play, that's a good thing."</p><p>They're also hoping the defense picks up where it left off, allowing a little more than 14 points per game on average in the last four games for interim defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. He had the interim label removed after the win at Wisconsin, replacing Robb Smith, who was let go after the Gophers gave up 55 points in a loss to Illinois and started the Big Ten season 1-5.</p><p>Despite the strong finish, projections for the Gophers' 2019 season are all over the board. Some have them being in the top 25 and contending in the Big Ten West. Others have them struggling to get to six wins and finishing near the bottom of the division.</p><p>The players aren't really paying it much attention. They'll let their play do the talking.</p><p>"My dad always says don't believe the hype because you've still got to play a game. That's kind of what we have with the "Row the Boat" culture, the how, the HYPRR culture. We gotta do the process and we gotta do the work still," senior linebacker Thomas Barber said. "Hype is all fun, but you still gotta put in the work."</p><p>Fleck took it a step further, saying nobody puts more pressure on him than himself. He hopes the players follow.</p><p>"We want expectation, we've been preparing for pressure and expectation and having this wide range, no matter what position we're talking about. This range from some people think we're top 25, some people think we're sixth in the West. That is a huge spectrum, and we have to be ready for everything," Fleck said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/minnesota-wild-fire-gm-paul-fenton" title="Minnesota Wild fire general manager Paul Fenton after 14 months" data-articleId="421118418" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Minnesota_Wild_fire_general_manager_Paul_0_7560810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Minnesota_Wild_fire_general_manager_Paul_0_7560810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Minnesota_Wild_fire_general_manager_Paul_0_7560810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Minnesota_Wild_fire_general_manager_Paul_0_7560810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Minnesota_Wild_fire_general_manager_Paul_0_7560810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton only 14 months after he took the job. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota Wild fire general manager Paul Fenton after 14 months</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 12:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton only 14 months after he took the job. </p><p>Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement he informed Fenton on Tuesday that he was "not the right fit for our organization going forward." The team will begin the search for a new general manager immediately. </p><p>Fenton was the third general manager in franchise history. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-hc-mike-zimmer-participates-in-casting-competition-vs-fox-9-s-jim-rich" title="Vikings HC Mike Zimmer participates in casting competition vs. FOX 9's Jim Rich" data-articleId="420926618" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/Vikings_wrap_up_second_day_of_padded_pra_0_7557981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/Vikings_wrap_up_second_day_of_padded_pra_0_7557981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/Vikings_wrap_up_second_day_of_padded_pra_0_7557981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/Vikings_wrap_up_second_day_of_padded_pra_0_7557981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/Vikings_wrap_up_second_day_of_padded_pra_0_7557981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Training Camp continued Monday in Eagan as the players practiced padded for the second day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings HC Mike Zimmer participates in casting competition vs. FOX 9's Jim Rich</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 02:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:40PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer joined FOX 9 Sports NOW Sunday to talk about the season ahead, but also for a little fishing-related friendly competition.</p><p>Zimmer talked about how his offense and defense have both started training camp strong, but that they both have a long way to go.</p><p>Then, coach talked about his quarterback Kirk Cousins and the high expectations he has put on himself.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-gameday-live-general-manager-rick-spielman" title="General Manager Rick Spielman stops by Vikings GameDay Live" data-articleId="420697038" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/28/Vikings_GameDay_Live__Rick_Spielman_0_7554533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/28/Vikings_GameDay_Live__Rick_Spielman_0_7554533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/28/Vikings_GameDay_Live__Rick_Spielman_0_7554533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/28/Vikings_GameDay_Live__Rick_Spielman_0_7554533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/28/Vikings_GameDay_Live__Rick_Spielman_0_7554533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hobie Artigue and Ron Johnson talk with Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman during Vikings GameDay Live." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>General Manager Rick Spielman stops by Vikings GameDay Live</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 11:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 9's Hobie Artigue and Ron Johnson chat with Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman on this episode of Vikings GameDay Live at TCO.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-ready-for-2018-finish-to-be-stepping-stone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Gophers_ready_for_2018_finish_to_be_step_0_7560914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_ready_for_2018_finish_to_be_step_0_20190730230101"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers ready for 2018 finish to be stepping stone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-based-specialty-unit-makes-helicopter-rescue-near-boundary-waters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/Northern_Minnesota_helicopter_rescue_0_7560381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Northern_Minnesota_helicopter_rescue_0_20190730195818"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul-based specialty unit makes helicopter rescue near Boundary Waters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democrats-second-round-of-presidential-primary-debates-underway-in-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/30/GettyImages-1165148881%20THUMB_1564531808156.jpg_7560968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A media briefing occurs ahead of tonight's Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1165148881_1564531808156-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic candidates spar over health care in first half of 2nd presidential primary debate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/richfield-teen-gives-back-to-hospital-through-lemonade-stand"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/30/lemonade_1564525997553_7560487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="lemonade_1564525997553.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Richfield teen gives back to hospital through lemonade stand</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 