It only lasted a little more than 13 minutes Friday, but University of Minnesota sophomore Casey O'Brien had a Chicago ballroom standing, clapping and many in tears by the time his speech was over.

O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor and a redshirt sophomore with the Gophers, spoke at a luncheon as part of the Big Ten Football Media Days. The key takeaways from his speech: He's got 120 brothers on the Gophers football team who are by his side, and he's thankful for every day he's given.

O'Brien was selected to talk at the luncheon due to his captivating story of battling cancer, four times over. He watched previous speeches for guidance. They included former Michigan star Denard Robinson, who talked about his family and how he prayed to his brother, passed away, before every game he played with the Wolverines.