- For the second time in three years, the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team is dancing.

The Gophers (21-13) earned of 34 at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament after beating Penn State and Purdue to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota’s run ended Saturday in a 76-49 loss to Michigan.

Minnesota received the No. 10 seed in the East Region and will face No. 7 seed Louisville on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Tip-off will be at 11:15 a.m. local time.

If the Gophers win their opening round game, they’ll advance to play either Michigan State or Bradley.

The Gophers solidified an NCAA Tournament berth with a 77-72 overtime win over Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They then knocked off No. 2 seed Purdue 75-73. The two wins gives Minnesota five Quadrant 1 wins on the season.

It’s the second NCAA Tournament bid for Minnesota in Richard Pitino’s sixth season as head coach.

Minnesota reached the NCAA Tournament two years ago after going 11-7 in Big Ten play and finished with a school record 24 wins. The Gophers were a No. 5 seed, and lost to No. 12-seeded Middle Tennessee State in the opening round.

It will be the final run for Minnesota seniors Jordan Murphy, Dupree McBrayer, Brock Stull, Matz Stockman and Jarvis Johnson.