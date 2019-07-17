< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Chanhassen embraces amateur baseball By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 17 2019 06:07PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 06:15PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 08:29PM CDT <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418758233-418761034" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418758233" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHANHASSEN (FOX 9)</strong> - There are amateur baseball teams in small towns all across Minnesota, about 350 to be exact. In many cases, you don’t have to go very far outside the Twin Cities for a town ball game on a summer night.</p> <p>That’s exactly the case in the southwest metro at Storm Red Birds Field. It’s been the home of the Chanhassen Red Birds since 2010. The field is just part of a complex that includes the Chanhassen High School softball field, located directly behind home plate, and the Chanhassen football field. The high school itself is also on the grounds, not far from the first base line.</p> <p>The final week of the 2019 Fox 9 Town Ball Tour keeps us in the Twin Cities in Chanhassen, a city of a little more than 25,000 residents that can still embrace the small-town charm with its athletics.</p> <p>The high school was approved to split off from its neighbor, Chaska, in 2006. The facility itself was built and running by 2009, and amateur baseball was soon to follow.</p> <p>Chanhassen got its start in amateur baseball in 1947 as the Cardinals. Two years later, they were state champions. After about a 45-year absence, it was a community effort to bring baseball back to the town. The Red Birds were born, thanks to the work of co-managers Mike Ralston and Mike Arnold.</p> <p>“We’re trying to hang onto the traditions that are a part of baseball, and we also want to show them a quality product on the field,” said Denny Laufenburger, who has been the voice of the Red Birds since 2010 and is a former mayor of Chanhassen. “We feel like we can make an impact in this community. The baseball and our ballgames become a community event.”</p> <p>It also helps when the baseball team itself is pretty good, too. The Red Birds are off to a 17-3 start heading into Wednesday night’s game against perennial Class A power Minnetonka. Chanhassen is 5-1 in the East Division of the River Valley League.</p> <p>The Red Birds’ league opponents include the Chaska Cubs, Eagan Bandits, Victoria Vics, Burnsville Bobcats, Prior Lake Jays and Shakopee Indians.</p> <p>Storm Red Birds Field has become a fixture in Chanhassen. It hosts the Legion and amateur teams, and will serve as the Sub State Tournament host next weekend for Legion baseball. The field has also hosted three of the last eight Lions High School All-Star Baseball Tournaments, when Athletic Park in Chaska was unplayable due to spring flooding.</p> <p>The local baseball community, park and recreation board and East Carver County School District came together to make the sport happen again in Chanhassen.</p> <p>The Red Birds’ current roster features at least 11 players from the Chanhassen/Chaska area. The vision is that younger kids who come to the ballpark during the summer will someday don the Chanhassen jersey.</p> <p>“There are 11 guys that call this school district their home so that’s a wonderful way to draw people in the community to the games. We’ve got kids that come here in uniform and they come here because they want to watch the kids play, because maybe someday, they’ll be a Chanhassen Red Bird,” Laufenburger said.</p> <p>That vision came with a lot of hard work and sweat equity. The hope, now that the foundation has been built, is that the tradition sticks for generations to come.</p> <p>“One of our goals was to put an affordable, talented team on the field that people in Chanhassen for $5 or $4 would love to come and see it. They would love to spend a family night here, they can get a cheap beverage, they can get a great Ken burger on the grill and this is the way they want to spend their summer,” Ralston said.</p> <p>For Laufenburger, it’s not even a second thought to be at the ballpark on a summer night in Chanhassen. He grew up around the game, but ironically, had never been a public address announcer until he got started with the Red Birds.</p> <p>“Wild horses couldn’t keep me away from baseball,” Laufenburger said. “The tip that I got was just make the experience for the fans what you enjoy. For me, it’s the conversation that I have with the fans and that keeps me coming back.”</p> <p>Don’t let the booming city of 25,000-plus that is Chanhassen fool you. The Chanhassen Red Birds and their classic town ball stadium give the small-town feel right in the heart of the Twin Cities metro.</p> <p>Make no mistake about it, the Red Birds have fun and they play to win.</p> <p>“We talk about two things here. We talk about respect the game, play for those that can’t play anymore and play it hard,” Ralston said. “We’ve got fans from the Red Birds in the 50s that are sitting here watching. Respect the game, play it hard and respect your teammates. It’s not about you, it’s about what you can do for them. Before the ball game, we took a look at the Red Bird's past." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour final stop: Chanhassen, Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour wraps up Wednesday in Chanhassen, Minnesota. </p><p>An entertainment hub in the west Twin Cities metro, Chanhassen is home to the iconic Chanhassen Dinner Theaters and the legendary Paisley Park. </p><p>Long before the musicals and Prince came to town, the connection to baseball was dyed in the wool. The Chanhassen Red Birds formed in 2010, but baseball has been in the town heart for nearly 80 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/cheryl-reeve-has-minnesota-lynx-off-to-10-7-start" title="Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start" data-articleId="418537241" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Cheryl_Reeve_talks_Lynx__10_7_start_0_7527385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve talked Tuesday about her team's 10-7 start and sending 2 players to the WNBA All-Star Game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cheryl Reeve has Minnesota Lynx off to 10-7 start</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Lynx aren't going to let a slew of offseason roster changes and early-season injuries be reasons they don't put a consistently competitive product on the court every night.</p><p>This season might prove to be Cheryl Reeve's most challenging with the Lynx. It could also turn out to be one of the most rewarding if their recent play continues. Star Maya Moore took the season off to focus on family and ministry. Lindsay Whalen retired from playing after last season and is now the face, again, of the University of Minnesota women's basketball program.</p><p>Rebekkah Brunson battled concussion symptoms at the end of last season, and now is a new parent. There's no signs of her playing basketball any time soon. Seimone Augustus has yet to play after having preseason knee surgery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mannone-s-pk-save-a-massive-moment-for-loons" title="Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons" data-articleId="418494325" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Mannone_s_PK_save_a__massive_moment__for_0_7526807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vito Mannone talked Tuesday about his save on an FC Dallas penalty kick that helped lift Minnesota United to a pivotal 1-0 win in MLS action Saturday night at Allianz Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mannone's PK save a 'massive moment' for Loons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The range of emotions in the final minutes of Minnesota United's match against FC Dallas Saturday night probably rivaled that of any amusement park rollercoaster ride in the country.</p><p>With the two teams locked in a scoreless tie in extra time during the second half, Jan Gregus fired a shot on net. The FC Dallas keeper made the save, but couldn't corral the rebound. Mason Toye, playing some of the best soccer in his young career for the Loons, was there for the finish and buried it. His fourth goal in four games gave the Loons a critical 1-0 lead in the closing minutes.</p><p>But the match was far from over. Moments later, an FC Dallas player fell in the penalty area at the feet of keeper Vito Mannone. portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/8-year-old-girl-s-lemonade-stand-raises-thousands-for-big-lake-family-after-tragic-fire" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>8-year-old girl's lemonade stand raises thousands for Big Lake family after tragic fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/huggies-puts-fathers-on-diaper-packages-for-the-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Huggies&#x20;said&#x20;it&#x20;specifically&#x20;chose&#x20;to&#x20;feature&#x20;fathers&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;time&#x20;ever&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Special&#x20;Delivery&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;reflect&#x20;all&#x20;parents&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;love&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;babies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Huggies&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/fox-9-town-ball-tour-chanhassen-embraces-amateur-baseball" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Mike_Ralston_talks_0_7530346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Chanhassen embraces amateur baseball</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputy-and-officer-found-justified-in-fatal-coon-rapids-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/18/Coon%20Rapids%20shooting_1555589587499.jpg_7124777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/18/Coon%20Rapids%20shooting_1555589587499.jpg_7124777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/18/Coon%20Rapids%20shooting_1555589587499.jpg_7124777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/18/Coon%20Rapids%20shooting_1555589587499.jpg_7124777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/18/Coon%20Rapids%20shooting_1555589587499.jpg_7124777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;person&#x20;is&#x20;dead&#x20;following&#x20;an&#x20;officer&#x20;involved&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;Coon&#x20;Rapids&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy and officer found justified in fatal Coon Rapids shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/1-100-students-march-to-capitol-for-rally-against-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/6P%20MARCHING%20AGAINST%20GUNS_00.00.04.22_1563401331527.png_7530187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/6P%20MARCHING%20AGAINST%20GUNS_00.00.04.22_1563401331527.png_7530187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/6P%20MARCHING%20AGAINST%20GUNS_00.00.04.22_1563401331527.png_7530187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/6P%20MARCHING%20AGAINST%20GUNS_00.00.04.22_1563401331527.png_7530187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/6P%20MARCHING%20AGAINST%20GUNS_00.00.04.22_1563401331527.png_7530187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1,100 students march to Capitol for rally against gun violence</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 