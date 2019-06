- The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team has signed a transfer who, two years ago, was one of the top high school players in the country.

Kadiatou Sissoko, a forward out of France, has transferred to the Gophers after spending last season at Syracuse. Sissoko, who will have to sit out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, was the No. 10-ranked recruit nationally in the 2018 class.

She was also the No. 2-ranked player in the country at her position coming out of high school. Sissoko will be the highest-rated player for the Gophers in the 12 years that ESPN has done player rankings. She’s also the highest-ranked player for Minnesota since Rachel Banham in 2011. Banham was the No. 19-ranked player in her class.

Sissoko played in 22 games and made one start at Syracuse. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in about 9.6 minutes per game.

She also played for France in the 2018 FIBA U-20 European Women’s Championship. Sissoko averaged 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as France finished sixth.

She played for the U-18 French National Team in 2017, scoring 7.3 points and grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game.

Sissoko is the 16th international player to play for the Gophers. She’s part of a seven-player 2019 recruiting class.