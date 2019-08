Photo courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball Photo courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

- A Minnesota Little League baseball team from Coon Rapids has advanced to play in the Little League World Series.

The Coon Rapids-Andover team won its Midwest final on Saturday, defeating an Iowa team 8 to 6.

"[We're on] cloud nine," said Coach Greg Bloom. "When we started this process in June, we kind of knew we had the team that could make it, we just had to put a lot of work in to get there."

The Minnesota team's bats were hot on Saturday, with players combining for 12 hits, and four players getting multiple hits during the game. The game was tied heading into the top of the sixth, until Jameson Kuznia hit a three-run homer to give Minnesota the lead.

Jameson recalled the big moment when speaking with FOX 9. "It was kind of like slow motion almost," he says.

His big play has already earned him some new fans.

Dear @Twins , when will the Jameson Kuznia bobble head night be? And his jersey retirement ceremony?? And his statue unveiled??? https://t.co/9g6tgi7Utl — Jesse Kern (@jdkern3) August 10, 2019

"I don’t know, it’s just weird," Jameson said. "I’ve got a lot of followers now on social media."

The players, many who’ve been on the field together since they were 9, are still taking it all in.

"It’s a dream coming true, just to be there is really amazing," said player Maddy Freking.

"I’ve just been wanting to go to Williamsport, so give it all I got and just put it all out there and hope for the best," added player Carson Timm.

The Coon Rapids team will now move to the first round of the World Series tournament where they will play the winner of the Great Lakes Region: Kentucky. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. central time on Thursday, August 15.