Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp Chad Greenway hosts 12th annual 'Day to REACH' football camp By Hobie Artigue, FOX 9
Posted Jun 20 2019 05:27PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 05:50PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:51PM CDT 20 2019 05:50PM b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Hobie\x20Artigue\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413866866" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Playing in the NFL may be a thing of the past for Chad Greenway, but his football days are far from over.</p><p>For the 12th year, Greenway helped put on his annual “Day to REACH” football camp in Hutchinson. The camp serves as a way to connect with kids using the same game they all love. </p><p>“I grew up in a small farming town in South Dakota, so I have a soft spot for kids like that that grew up without those opportunities to be around camps and situations like this,” Greenway said.</p><p>For more than a decade, Greenway has taught the fundamentals of football in Hutchinson.</p><p>The biggest impact of the day is always made away from a football field, and this year is no different.</p><p>Scott Schindler is Hutchinson native now in need of a helping hand. He was involved in a serious car accident in September, and left paralyzed from the neck down. Schindler spent nine and a half months away from home recovering, but returned home on Saturday.</p><p>“It’s been a tough road,” Schindler told FOX 9.</p><p>Schindler helped to start early editions of football camps in Hutchinson, in addition to other initiatives around town. A person who has donated plenty to his town getting the favor returned on Thursday.</p><p>Greenway and his camp donated a $5,000 check to help Scott and his family renovate their home to become more accessible.</p><p>“That’s a lot of money,” Schindler said. “It takes a lot of money to be in the position I am in, but that will definitely help.”</p><p>“It’s a blessing, it’s heartwarming,” Shaun Schindler, Scott’s son, said. “All the work and dedication and years he put into the community, and to get this in return leaves me speechless.”</p><p>It's a lesson of kindness and generosity that Greenway hopes to keep growing within kids year after year.</p><p>“It’s about doing the little things and doing things that are more important and are going to last longer,” Greenway said. “These types of life lessons and situations we just had like that today are so important for kids to see.”</p><p>Remaining proceeds raised by the camp go to the REACH school program in Hutchinson to assist students who 