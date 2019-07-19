< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Casey O'Brien: 'I'm thankful, tomorrow is not promised'
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:30PM CDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:31PM CDT aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419255714" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - It only lasted a little more than 13 minutes Friday, but University of Minnesota sophomore Casey O'Brien had a Chicago ballroom standing, clapping and many in tears by the time his speech was over.</p><p>O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor and a redshirt sophomore with the Gophers, spoke at a luncheon as part of the Big Ten Football Media Days. The key takeaways from his speech: He's got 120 brothers on the Gophers football team who are by his side, and he's thankful for every day he's given.</p><p>O'Brien was selected to talk at the luncheon due to his captivating story of battling cancer, four times over. He watched previous speeches for guidance. They included former Michigan star Denard Robinson, who talked about his family and how he prayed to his brother, passed away, before every game he played with the Wolverines.</p><p>He saw how former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry talk about how college football players have influence as more than just athletes. He referenced former Purdue quarterback David Blough, who talked about the life lessons that football taught him.</p><p>O'Brien sought guidance from two others with Minnesota ties: Kirk Cousins and Eric Decker. Cousins, a former Michigan State quarterback, talked about the privilege of playing football in the Big Ten. O'Brien said Cousins' speech was one that stuck out the most.</p><p>"I guess I'm not alone. More than 500,000 people have watched it on YouTube," O'Brien said.</p><p>It might have been Cold Spring native and former Gophers star Eric Decker who had the greatest impact. Decker told him, "Stay strong and never give up. You have the whole world behind you."</p><p>O'Brien's story is one that can and should give any cancer sufferer hope. He was 13 years old and entering his freshman year at Cretin-Derham Hall. He was playing football, and felt a pain in his left knee. It wouldn't go away. He saw doctors and specialists, but no answers.</p><p>With the help of his parents, he went to go see doctors with the Gophers football team. A week before Christmas in 2013, O'Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare and aggressive bone cancer. It's the same disease that killed Purdue student Tyler Trent, who made national headlines last year after predicting the Boilermakers would upset Ohio State.</p><p>O'Brien's initial treatment was a full knee replacement, and nine long months of chemotherapy. After 18 rounds of chemo, a more than eight-hour knee surgery and 90 nights at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's hospital, he was declared cancer-free at the start of his sophomore year.</p><p>"I couldn't wait to put this all behind me and enjoy being a regular kid again," O'Brien said.</p><p>That lasted all of about six months. He learned his cancer had relapsed, and come back in both lungs. He had to have three lung surgeries, and seven months of chemotherapy.</p><p>He was determined not to let cancer be the boss.</p><p>"The circumstances I was placed in were not going to dictate my life or my behavior. I wanted to play football again and I was not going to take no for an answer," O'Brien said.</p><p>He got that chance as a high school junior, while still going through treatment. He moved from quarterback to placeholder at Cretin. He played varsity football that season, and in the first game, was the holder for every extra point in a victory.</p><p>The next morning, he went to Masonic Children's Hospital for a week of chemotherapy.</p><p>"I had no hair, was down to 130 pounds but I was back on the football field. I was back out there with my teammates doing what I loved, and helping our team win games," O'Brien said.</p><p>Fast forward to college, and PJ Fleck and the Gophers staff brought O'Brien on as a walk-on. He battled cancer twice more at Minnesota. During his first spring practices, he took chemo pills. Didn't miss a practice. Last year, he wore a specially-made shirt with a pad that protected a port on his chest where he received treatments. Didn't miss a practice.</p><p>O'Brien was declared cancer-free for the final time before the 2019 spring practices started. He's now competing for that starting holder job.</p><p>He said he may not have noticed the original knee pain if it wasn't for playing football. He also said the only call he got offering a chance to play football was from Fleck, who still regularly checks in on his physical health.</p><p>"Coach Fleck is the first person I call after all my scans. He always seems to have the right thing to say," O'Brien said.</p><p>O'Brien has now been cancer-free for more than a year. He estimates he spent more than 200 nights at the U of M Masonic Children's Hospital. The relationships built there are why he still goes back, other than standard scans and check-ups.</p><p>In his speech, he referenced the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, which now has kids who are suffering wave down to the football stadium during home games.</p><p>He also referenced six bracelets he wears on his right wrist, one for each kid he met while in the hospital.</p><p>"Some of them are so worn down that you can't even read the name, but I know who they are and who they stand for. It is not easy for me to say this but not every name on my wrist has walked out of the hospital like I have. We need to continue to improve the way that we treat and fight cancer," O'Brien said.</p><p>He's thankful for every day he gets with his family, good or bad. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-" title="Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'" data-articleId="419219624" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Twins talked before Friday's game about the dramatic win over the A's Thursday night at Target Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eddie Rosario loves big moments, and was the stage ever set for him Thursday night at Target Field against the Oakland Athletics.</p><p>It took all of one pitch for him to bring the energy to his home dugout, and for the 28,000-plus in attendance. With Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano on base, Rosario launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh that turned a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. C.J. Cron and Mitch Garver added homers of their own and the Twins snapped a three-game skid with a 6-3 win.</p><p>More importantly, it kept the Twins four games ahead of the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central Division. The Indians had already finished off a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. What was once an 11-game division lead has gotten a little more uncomfortable, but the Twins remain in control.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-we-dug-the-foundation-" title="Gophers: 'We dug the foundation'" data-articleId="419168298" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Carter_Coughlin_talks_Gopher_football_0_7535334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Carter_Coughlin_talks_Gopher_football_0_7535334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Carter_Coughlin_talks_Gopher_football_0_7535334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Carter_Coughlin_talks_Gopher_football_0_7535334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Carter_Coughlin_talks_Gopher_football_0_7535334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Carter Coughlin spoke at Big Ten Media Day about the Gophers becoming a player-led team." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers: 'We dug the foundation'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 01:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If the University of Minnesota football team ends up being annual contenders in the Big Ten West with PJ Fleck, it can point to two dates during last season where the turn started.</p><p>The first? Nov. 3. The Gophers, off to a 1-4 start in the Big Ten, gave up 55 points and 445 yards rushing to Illinois. It was Minnesota's fifth loss in six games to start the Big Ten season. In those six games, Minnesota was allowing 43.1 points per game.</p><p>At Big Ten Media Day Thursday, Fleck started to call the Illinois game a bad loss, then backed off and called it a big loss. Something had to change. Days later, Robb Smith was fired as the team's defensive coordinator. Fleck and Smith were close friends and it wasn't an easy move to make, but Fleck had to make a change.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-coach-believes-young-football-team-can-mature-into-a-contender" title="Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender" data-articleId="418972102" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year’s success." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year’s success.</p><p>Thursday, players and coaches took a look at the year ahead at Big Ten media day in Chicago.</p><p>The Gophers finished the 2018 campaign with a lot of momentum, defeating Wisconsin at Wisconsin to re-claim the ax for the first time in over a decade. They followed that up with a bowl win over Georgia Tech -- but with that success comes added expectations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/casey-o-brien-i-m-thankful-tomorrow-is-not-promised-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_20190720012843"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Casey O'Brien: 'I'm thankful, tomorrow is not promised'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-find-toddler-who-took-off-on-toy-tractor-at-county-fair-in-rush-city-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6 P TODDLER GOES TO THE FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies find toddler who took off on toy tractor at county fair in Rush City, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/minneapolis-mayor-breaks-with-chief-says-no-to-400-new-cops"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="minneapolis police_1556155276524.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis mayor breaks with chief, says no to 400 new cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/twins-we-re-watching-the-scoreboard-every-day-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_7536205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Twins_keep_4_game_lead_in_AL_Central_aft_0_20190720000514"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Twins: 'We're watching the scoreboard every day'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/casey-o-brien-i-m-thankful-tomorrow-is-not-promised-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/Gophers_Casey_O_Brien_talks_cancer_battl_0_7536386_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Casey O'Brien: 'I'm thankful, tomorrow is not promised'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-find-toddler-who-took-off-on-toy-tractor-at-county-fair-in-rush-city-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/6%20P%20TODDLER%20GOES%20TO%20THE%20FAIR_00.00.15.03_1563581405371.png_7536337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies find toddler who took off on toy tractor at county fair in Rush City, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hail-damages-windshield-on-i-35-near-rock-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/hail_justin%20sorenson2_1563578372509.jpg_7535777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hail&#x20;roughly&#x20;baseball&#x20;sized&#x20;cracked&#x20;this&#x20;driver&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;windshield&#x20;on&#x20;I-35&#x20;just&#x20;south&#x20;of&#x20;Rock&#x20;Creek&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sorenson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hail damages windshield on I-35 near Rock Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/minneapolis-mayor-breaks-with-chief-says-no-to-400-new-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis mayor breaks with chief, says no to 400 new cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vets-living-with-disabilities-hit-water-for-wakeboarding-competition-in-minnetonka" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/5-SOT_VO%20SURFING%20COMPETITION%20_KMSPcc25_146.mxf_00.00.27.24_1563575978197.png_7535920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vets living with disabilities hit water for wakeboarding competition in Minnetonka</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 