DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings run the ball in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

- The Vikings returned to Minnesota to begin OTAs this week, and it is a group that includes an entire team with something to prove this season.

That is especially true for Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who missed most of his rookie season with an ACL tear and missed five games in 2018.

“(It’s) just like my life,” Cook says, describing his pro career to this point. “Everything is a little cloudy, but at the end of the day you just gotta see the big picture.”

Though Cook’s NFL career has not gone according to plan, he went 1-on-1 with FOX 9’s Hobie Artigue to chat about how he thinks his third year in the league will be the charm with the Vikings in 2019 as he also takes on a bigger role as a leader.