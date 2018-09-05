Recalled Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal sickens 30 more people, 1 in Minnesota

- Thirty more people, including one in Minnesota, have become ill since July after eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, which has been linked to a salmonella outbreak.

In June, Kellogg’s voluntarily recalled the cereal after reports it may be contaminated with salmonella and could make people sick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration has recently become aware the recalled cereal is still being sold in some locations and could still be in many homes.

The CDC is continuing to recommend consumers do not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal and to throw it away if you find it in your home or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone who sees the recalled cereal being offered for sale should report it to the FDA.

There have been 130 confirmed cases in 36 states so far and 34 people have been hospitalized

