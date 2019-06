A long-time member of the Fox 9 family, Tim currently anchors and reports for the early prime time newscasts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on FOX 9 and FOX 9+.

During Tim’s 15 years with Fox 9, he started the very first transportation reporting beat in the Twin Cities and in recent years reported from the State Capitol heading up Fox 9’s political coverage. Tim’s peers have recognized his professional work with four Emmy Awards for best news anchor, along with the Edward R. Murrow award for writing.

Although Tim grew up in Wisconsin and lived for a while in New Mexico, he considers Minnesota his home and is a BIG Gopher’s fan. Most of that comes from him recently returning to grad school at the University of Minnesota and earning a master’s degree in strategic communication. Tim has used his degree to help some of the non-profits he volunteers with to arrive at better stakeholder insights and brand messaging.

One of Tim’s passions is working with his family to find a cure for Type-1 diabetes. Both of his daughters were diagnosed with T1D as children and that’s led Tim and his wife Susan to become actively involved over the years in JDRF. In 2012, the organization honored Tim with its award for public service.

Tim has also done extensive work with the Minnesota Brain Injury Alliance by reporting on its ground-breaking “Unmasking Brain Injuries” project. Throughout the state, hundreds of people have painted and decorated masks that tell the stories of their own brain injuries that people normally would not see. Each year Tim hosts both the organization’s Walk for Thought and the Strides for Stroke Walk.