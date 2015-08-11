< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p>To apply online for one or more of our open positions, go to <a href="https://21cfcareers.com">https://21cfcareers.com</a>.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>10PM Newscast Producer</strong></span><br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/News-Producer_R50009372"><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>CLICK HERE TO APPLY</strong></span></a></p><p>Love the thrill of constructing a live and lively out-of-the-box newscast? </p><p>Love to fight for your lead story in your daily editorial meetings? </p><p>Love working with other producers to share your knowledge and experience? </p><p>Then you should apply to be our next 10pm newscast Producer. </p><p>FOX 9/KMSP, the FOX O and O in Minneapolis/St. Paul is growing every year. Producer</strong></span><br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/News-Producer_R50009372"><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>CLICK HERE TO APPLY</strong></span></a></p><p>Love the thrill of constructing a live and lively out-of-the-box newscast? </p><p>Love to fight for your lead story in your daily editorial meetings? </p><p>Love working with other producers to share your knowledge and experience? </p><p>Then you should apply to be our next 10pm newscast Producer. </p><p>FOX 9/KMSP, the FOX O and O in Minneapolis/St. Paul is growing every year. Our 10pm producer will not just be a great newscast producer, but will also have a strong vision for engaging newscasts AND other types of special programming such as live sports shows. </p><p>Candidates must have strong news judgment, good writing skills, knowledge of current events and excellent communication skills. Knowledge of television production techniques and newsroom computer systems is required. Knowledge of Internet publishing and related skills strongly preferred. We require experience in a medium to major market and a four-year college degree.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Vice President / Engineering (Full-Time, Regular)<br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Domestic/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/VP-Engineering_R50008679-1">CLICK HERE TO APPLY</a></strong></span></p><p><strong>Duties</strong></p><p>Ensure the operational continuity and budgetary compliance of engineering, production, news technical and facilities including mechanical systems and tower/transmitter facilities. Develop and implement current and long-range technical operation plans, prepare departmental expense and capital budgets. Maintain three-year capital plan. Ensure that all projects are properly implemented and executed. Develop and update three-year building/future technology plan. Responsible for station compliance with FCC, OSHA and FAA regulations and internal company policies. Establish procedures and standards for operation and maintenance of equipment and proper studio operations. Oversee the management of personnel. Develop and implement systems to ensure fault tolerant and error free operation of Stations’ broadcast equipment; daily oversight of local Hub/Spoke technology assuring efficient error free operations.</p><p><strong>Position Requirements</strong></p><p>Extensive knowledge of all broadcast and applicable IT systems and knowledge of government regulations and industry standards required ensuring the station's technical compliance. Bachelor's Degree in electronics/electrical engineering or equivalent industry experience plus a minimum of 10 years broadcast engineering management experience. SBE certification is preferred. Significant technical expertise in the planning, implementation and maintenance of television station facilities, including RF facilities. A proven history of embracing new technologies including nontraditional IT based broadcast systems to improve operational efficiencies. Understanding of digital and automation technology is essential. Requires a strong leader with an ability to direct and motivate technical staff. Demonstrated knowledge of IT based broadcast systems including but not limited to Production Control Automation systems, Hub/Spoke Master Control automation environments. Varied and extended hours, weekends, holidays are required. Local and national travel may be required. Proficiency with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint software. Excellent written and verbal communication skills required. Must be able to manage in a fast-paced environment with superior attention to detail, accuracy and strong organizational skills.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Anchor<br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Domestic/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/News-Anchor-Reporter_R50008594-1">CLICK HERE TO APPLY</a></strong></span></p><p>noun an·chor \ˈaŋ-kər-\</p><p>“A person who reads the news and introduces the reports of other broadcasters on a television news program.”</p><p>And that’s not what we are looking for.</p><p>FOX 9/KMSP-TV, the FOX O and O in Minneapolis/St. Paul, is instead looking for a 21st Century multi-platform journalist and innovative communicator to lead our evening newscasts. You’ll be dynamic and motivated. You’ll live and breathe news and information from our community, state and the world around us. You’ll be able to write and deliver that information in a compelling and distinctive style. You’ll be an excellent, unscripted live interviewer. And you’ll own social media…not just what’s hot now but what’s coming down the road too.</p><p>You’ll have:</p><p>A four year college degree with emphasis in Communications and Journalism preferred.</p><p>3 -5 years' experience in a medium to major market.</p><p>Strong news judgement and a superior knowledge of current events.</p><p>Conversational, pithy writing skills that stand out from “news-speak”.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Segment producer<br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Domestic/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/Segment-Producer_R50009091-1">CLICK HERE TO APPLY</a></strong></span></p><p>Do you live for the next Instagram post from Chip and Joanna Gaines?</p><p>Have a gut feeling on who is ”behind the mask” every week? </p><p>Stream all the latest entertainment and lifestyle shows?</p><p>Then do WE have the job for you!</p><p>FOX 9/KMSP, the FOX O and O in Minneapolis/St. Paul is growing every year. We are now searching for a Morning News Planning Producer. The number qualification for this job: be a self-starter.<br /> Your primary responsibility: finding LIVE segments and guests for our #1 rated Morning News shows. You’ll come to the table every day with original segment and guest ideas and then be responsible for producing these segments. You will:</p><p>Establish and maintain a weekly calendar of live guests, live talkbacks (local or satellite), and other live segments both in studio and remote. These will be both hard news and feature-oriented.</p><p>Establish and maintain professional relationships with contacts for segments. Included, but not limited to: Experts in professional fields, entertainment and sports industries, Public Information Officers, government and corporate personnel, etc.</p><p>Establish and maintain a communication system for critical information of segments. Communications should include contact and background info, official reports or research for harder-news segments; questions and background for feature segments.</p><p>Write and produce these segments independent of newscast producer. This includes structuring the entire segment, writing dynamic copy, creating graphics, ordering video and sound to be created, and the like.</p><p>Field produce live coverage of large-scale events as needed. Field produce for taped field segments as well.</p><p>Work with reporters, anchors and other on air staff to enterprise story ideas for those staffers to create content for the shows.</p><p>Assist the digital team and the assignment desk as needed, especially in breaking news situations both locally and nationally.</p><p>Respond in these situations with ideas for ad-hoc live guests, Skype/video interviews and other perspective material to support continuing coverage.</p><p>Be able to line-produce newscasts when needed.</p><p>Be able to produce digital and social media elements for segments and other Morning news material.</p><p>You must be extremely self-reliant and organized. Have excellent communication skills both interpersonal and written. Have a strong knowledge of newsroom infrastructure and aggressive nature to contribute in a self-starting manner. Be a great newsroom citizen, positive and supportive. Previous experience producing newscasts or working on an assignment desk is required.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>IT Support Technician <br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Domestic/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/Information-Systems-Technician_R50008396-2">CLICK HERE TO APPLY</a></strong></span></p><p>This position assists FTS personnel with technical support of desktop computers, applications, and related technology. Support includes specification, installation, and repair of computer systems and peripherals within established FTS standards and guidelines. Activities require interaction with other members of the FTS IT team to diagnose and resolve unique, non-recurring problems. The employee in this position also assists in the maintenance, deployment, and problem solving associated with servers and networking devices. Work is performed with little supervision and requires initiative and judgment.</p><p><strong>Functions/Responsibilities: </strong></p><p>40% Provide PC technical support to FTS employees. This includes the installation, configuration, and ongoing usability of desktop laptop computers, mobile devices and peripheral technology. Ensure systems interconnect seamlessly with diverse systems and Active Directory resources</p><p>20% Back up station’s IT Manager and assist with maintaining station’s servers and network. This includes technical support for the file servers on the “primary Active Directory domain.</p><p>10% Recommends and performs hardware and software upgrades on systems to ensure security, reliability, performance and longevity.</p><p>5% Ensure system configurations and operations are in compliance with company policies and procedures.</p><p>5% Maintain hardware/software inventories for all IT managed technologies.</p><p>5% Works with support vendors to troubleshoot technical problems on PCs, servers and software</p><p>5% Assist with the creation and maintenance of technical documents used for planning and support of local servers and networks.</p><p>5% Deploy new or upgraded technologies as defined in approved projects.</p><p>5% Assist in information gathering associated with asset management and IT initiatives on an as-needed basis.</p><p><strong>Required Qualifications: </strong></p><p>5+ years supporting Windows PCs, Servers.</p><p>3+ years supporting a user base >75 people.</p><p>2+ years basic IP networking </p><p>Able to resolve issues and isolate faults methodically.</p><p>Able to follow defined procedure and processes.</p><p>Able to deal with frequent change, and unexpected events.</p><p>Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness.</p><p>Exhibits sound and accurate judgment and logical reasoning.</p><p>Able to learn quickly.</p><p>BS / BA in Computer Science (or equivalent in experience)</p><p><strong>Relevant Technologies:</strong></p><p>OS: MS/Windows Server 2008/2012 and MS Windows 7/10</p><p>Hardware Platforms: HP Desktop and ProLiant Servers, Cisco Switches. Tablets and Smartphones.</p><p>Applications/Software: MS Office, McAfee Antivirus , Microsoft SCCM, BackupExec, Ghost (or equivalent), and PGP disk encryption </p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Promotion Producer</strong></span></p><p><a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/FOXTVST_Central/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/Promotions-Producer_R10007069-2"><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>CLICK HERE TO APPLY</strong></span></a></p><p>We are actively seeking out the next member of our dynamic creative team. Someone who can bring FOX 9 and FOX 9+ brands to life through strategic promotions using creative writing, directing, shooting/lighting, and editing. A self-starter with a competitive spirit who thrives in the fast-paced environment and can push the creative envelope to new heights. Someone who loves local news, stories and has their finger on the pulse of the community. If these qualities describe you, please read on about our exciting Promotion Producer opportunity.</p><p>In this role, you will:</p><p>Take ownership of all areas of production from concept to completion. Included, but not limited to, writing, producing, shooting/lighting, and editing.</p><p>Adhere to style guidelines and our look of clean, classy, and contemporary. </p><p>Connect with diverse demographics by constructing innovative and conversational promos that effectively reach and connect with targeted audiences.</p><p>Embrace the news vision and executes promotions that drive viewership and station identity. </p><p>Collaborate with news, sales, and community departments on initiatives and requests. Applies creativity and technical expertise to successfully deliver the desired product.</p><p>Provide excellent customer service to both internal and external customers.</p><p>Demonstrate an understanding of the digital landscape to craft platform-specific messages. Ability to target social media advertising to desired demos. </p><p>Stay current with the latest trends, production advancements and, techniques.</p><p>Work with the Senior Graphic Designer to create custom news, set, web, and digital/social media graphics. </p><p>Perform other duties as assigned. </p><p>Qualified Candidates:</p><p>Possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.</p><p>Have a track record of meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment.</p><p>Are innovative, edgy and willing to take risks.</p><p>Can accept constructive feedback.</p><p>Have a strong attention to detail.</p><p>Are professional and will be a positive station citizen </p><p>Are able to smoothly transition between job assignments and projects</p><p>Have expert skills with the following technology: Adobe Creative Cloud applications (Premier Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Audition) and Microsoft Office Suite</p><p>Have a degree in broadcasting, communications or marketing and a minimum of 2 years of broadcast (or equivalent) experience. </p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Senior research analyst</strong></span></p><p>The Senior Research Analyst will manage the cross-platform data analysis, insights and metrics for the KMSP/WFTC duopoly.</p><p>The person in this role will facilitate regular discussion with News, Sales and Promotion of data results from Nielsen, Share Rocket and other research. They will also be responsible to deliver to these departments actionable strategies drawn from these analyses for increasing ratings and revenue.</p><p>RESPONSIBILITIES</p><p>Deliver insights on the performance of programming using industry standard media research tools.<br /> o Monitor competitive landscape for insights and identify opportunities to increase viewership.</p><p>Work closely with research vendors to ensure that their methodology is representative of the market we serve.</p><p>Partner with the Sales Managers to develop research analysis and reports that enhance the sales efforts.</p><p>Develop insightful storytelling to be incorporated into sales materials for use by the Ad Sales Executives including advertiser industry specific pitches.</p><p>Aggregate audience measures from various platforms (digital, mobile, social, apps) to represent our station’s total market reach.</p><p>Focus on direct qualitative/quantitative research and more abstract trend analysis (identification of unknown/hidden trends).</p><p>Build constructive and effective relationships with a diverse group of business partners. (Management, News, Sales, Creative Services, Outside Research Companies).</p><p>QUALIFICATIONS</p><p>Very strong analytical and math skills.</p><p>Highly proactive and customer service focused.</p><p>Excellent writing and communication skills.</p><p>High proficiency with Excel, PowerPoint and Word.</p><p>Skilled at picking up new research software applications.</p><p>Innately curious with a desire to dig deeper into the “why” behind the numbers.</p><p>Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Applied Mathematics preferred.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Multi-platform Account Executive<br /> <a href="https://fox.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Domestic/job/Eden-Prairie-Minnesota-USA/Account-Executive_R10002715-4">CLICK HERE TO APPLY</a></strong></span></p><p>If you are energized by the almost daily-changing world of advertising sales, then do we have the job for YOU! KMSP/WFTC-TV, the powerful FOX owned and operated duopoly in Minneapolis/St. Paul, is looking for a dynamic Account Executive.</p><p>Our newest sales leader will be way beyond traditional and conventional methods. Instead, you will bring innovative, actionable ideas for new business not just for the broadcast platform, but for the exploding world of digital and social. We have some large scale, high profile accounts that are ripe for growth and this market is flush with new opportunity for new business prospects - you want a piece of this action.</p><p>FOX 9 News is on the rise in the market in nearly every news hour of the day, right in the prime demo. FOX 9 is also the Official Home of the Minnesota Vikings and we have the power of FOX’s #1 rated NFL coverage behind us; not to mention MLB, NASCAR, and more. We are consistently a top digital and social performer in the market and hungry for your new ideas to capitalize.</p><p>You’ll have the experience, knowledge and leadership skills to thrive in a busy and often high pressure environment. It goes without saying that you’ll have excellent interpersonal skills and be an A-1 multi-tasker.</p><p>Strong numerical ability and an understanding of business analytics is a plus too.<br /> Ideal candidate must possess a proven track record of success in sales. A four year college degree is required. Candidate must be a self-starter with strong verbal and written communication skills. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office required and knowledge of media related software and research tools is also a plus.</p><p>Please apply online at www.FOX9.com/jobs OR send resume to:</p><p>KMSP/WFTC Fox Television Stations, Inc.<br /> Attn: HR Department<br /> 11358 Viking Drive<br /> Eden Prairie, MN 55344<br /> EOE/M/F/Disabled/Veteran</p><p><strong><em>To review a list of and to apply online for job opportunities available at Fox Stations Sales, including the FTS Sales Training Program, <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__foxtv.taleo.net_careersection_fss_jobsearch.ftl-3Flang-3Den-26radiusType-3DM-26searchExpanded-3Dtrue-26organization-3D3200100185-26radius-3D1-26portal-3D101430233&d=AwMFAg&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=rXAb31YPk94W3noS2yEKAUcjKrZjHvpmzNSZ8k7UPp8&m=qZcX6AF6WaGUbA_K0CW69HC0nEMN6WXu5jgDrvVkmvY&s=aMrmgn07xi-ridzzfnO82ylpJzlDVp-0tvQEwo-sPL4&e=">click here</a>.</em></strong></p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>KMSP/WFTC Academic Internship Program</strong></span><br /> <br /> This program enhances professional skill development for students interested in a career in television. Students will, in a hands-on environment and/or through independent research, have an opportunity to refine proficiency and/or gain in depth knowledge in various television media or production areas.</p><p>Interns must be current students receiving college credit.</p><p>For consideration: Applicants should forward resume, letter of interest, an application and academic credit confirmation to:</p><p>Human Resources Department<br /> KMSP/WFTC – Fox Television Stations, Inc.<br /> 13158 Viking Drive<br /> Eden Prairie, MN 55344</p><p><a href="http://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/document_dev/2017/03/09/Internship%20Application_2863767_ver1.0.xls"><strong>DOWNLOAD APPLICATION</strong></a>. For additional information and an application you may contact the Human Resources Department at <a href="mailto:hrminnesota@foxtv.com">hrminnesota@foxtv.com</a>.</p><p>NEWS DEPARTMENT: Under the supervision of the Assignment Editors all News student interns will gain hands-on experience in the day-to-day operations of a fast-paced news environment. Overall, an internship with the News Department will involve assisting the news staff with compiling packets of information, answering phones and other duties that will be useful in the news gathering process. This internship may include some field experience with News Reporters to cover developing stories. Student interns are expected to assist producer with researching, and preparing news packets for News Anchors and scanning wires. Also, student interns will assist Assignment Desk Editors and News Producers with phone calls to assist in the development of stories, as well as filing press releases, sorting scripts and writing practice scripts as needed. This internship requires learning the news computer system.</p><p>SPORTS DEPARTMENT: Under the supervision of the Sports Producers/Reporters, the student intern(s) will gain hands-on experience in the day-to-day operations of the Sports Department. Student intern(s) will be exposed to how the Sports Department covers stories; and edit and air sports for the evening newscasts and special shows. Student intern(s) will assist in all facets of production. Duties include but are not limited to: checking wire reports, logging feeds and games, preparing initial scripts, working with editors to produce high-lights, and retrieving and achieving videotapes. This internship may include some field experience to cover sports events with a camera crew and Sportscaster. Student intern(s) must be self-starters, organized, and able to work evening and weekends hours.</p><p>INTERACTIVE: KMSP FOX 9 / WFTC My 29 is seeking students interested in learning the ins and outs of web production, interactive sales and marketing. Three different positions are available. Two positions will assist in the design of ad components (including ad banners, email blasts and landing pages) presentations and promotional materials for myfox9.com and its advertising partners. One position will focus on interactive sales and promotion for myfox9.com. During these internships students will receive hands on experience and will be exposed to the fast paced environment of the broadcast and interactive industry. For two of the internship positions the ability to work with Photoshop and Illustrator is required, with HTML and Flash knowledge is a plus. The other internship position requires effective written and verbal communication skills along with the ability to work with Microsoft Office. This is an unpaid internship for current students. Students must receive college credit in order to participate in this program.</p><p>WEATHER: Under the supervision of the Chief Meteorologist, weather interns will learn to operate weather graphics system and be capable of creating a ready-for-broadcast weather show by the end of the internship. Interns will learn the weather systems in addition to FOX 9's and be capable of assisting the on-air Meteorologists in tracking and analyzing severe storms. Interns will also learn the crawl system for weather alerts and will assist the on-air Meteorologists with preparing crawls (with strict supervision) for broadcast. Interns will study meteorological model data and create local forecast for comparison with the on-air Meteorologists forecast. As time permits, interns will practice delivering a weathercast at the Chromakey Wall and in the WeatherCenter.</p><p>PROMOTIONS DEPARTMENT: Who are the people who get you to watch T.V. shows? It's the Promotion Producers job to lure viewers to watch Fox Prime Programs, including our newscasts. Find out how they do it! Take part in the T.V. marketing process which includes writing, producing, directing, videography, and non-linear editing by watching our producers create topical promos for newscasts and entertainment programs. You will even have the chance to write and prepare your own topical promo taking your ideas through the production process.</p><p>CREATIVE SERVICES INTERNSHIP: This internship is designed for individuals who want to gain experience in the PR and Marketing fields, with a focus on social media. This intern will help coordinate and execute all social media efforts for FOX 9 and MY 29. Intern will be involved in multiple accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus. The intern will initiate and maintain dialogue with viewers, include live-tweeting syndicated comedies on MY 29 and composing tease/tells for news on Facebook and Twitter. The intern will also generate ideas for new ways to connect with our users across all platforms.</p><p>HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT: Under the supervision of the Human Resources Director, the student intern will receive practical application experience and exposure to fundamental human resources generalist functions including applicant tracking, applicant screening and interviewing, referencing, and employee in-processing and out-processing. Administrative/clerical duties may include word-processing, assisting with the phone (e.g. answering, screening, referring, and making calls), handling incoming and outgoing mail, and maintaining jobline, job postings, mailing lists, and various administrative/clerical assignments. Student intern must be customer service oriented, highly confidential, and possess good verbal, written, organizational, multi-tasking skills, and high level of attention to details.</p><p>COMMUNITY AFFAIRS: Under the supervision of the Producer/Community Coordinator the student intern(s) will participate in every aspect of the Community Affairs office. The student intern(s) will handle inquiries from the public, and will be involved in some production work. The student intern(s) will provide administrative support for community affairs campaigns, log incoming PSA tapes, write/change orders for Master Control, update mailing lists of community organizations and compile FCC Quarterly Issues Reports. This internship will also include pre-production work to develop KMSP's Community Events Calendar, write scripts for the calendar, as well as conduct control room production sessions for Public Service Announcements. Student intern(s) will recommend music for graphics, screen, and critique and recommend incoming videotapes for airing. Student intern(s) will be exposed to the practices and procedures of public relations in broadcasting. Will assist with gathering information from news talent for press releases. Student intern(s) should be self-starters, detailed-oriented, and have good phone skills.</p><p>ENGINEERING: If you enjoy the behind-the-scenes action, you will be interested in the technical side of news. Engineering technicians spend time both in the studio and out in the field working to bring T.V. newscasts to you! We have technicians in the studio listening on headsets as the directors call for camera shots and other studio elements such as master control and audio. Another aspect of working as a technician is speaking time in the field with a microwave or satellite "live" truck learning about what is required for a live shot and how an ENG/SNG truck operates. In this experience, you will have the opportunity to experience the many responsibilities of an Engineering technician.</p><p>FINANCE: Are you in school for accounting, economics, business or finance? If so, this internship would provide the opportunity to learn the many important functions of the Finance Department including the Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Credit and Payroll divisions. Go through the log, reporting and month-end process. Learn how our employee appreciation committee budgets their monthly events to gain knowledge of the budgeting process.</p><p>MARKETING: KMSP FOX 9 / WFTC My 29 is seeking a student interested in learning the ins and outs of television marketing and promotions. This position will implement sales promotions and coordinate work events with FOX 9 and My 29 advertisers. During this internship students will have hands on experience with the full production of large scale marketing promotions and events. You will be exposed to the television sales environment. Must have strong Microsoft Office skills, great attention to detail, flexible schedule and an outgoing personality. Must be willing to work some evenings and weekends.</p><p><em>Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment. 