Recipes for your Tailgating party

- Recipes by Christina Jax

Greek Garbanzo Pitas

Adapted from: S&W Beans



Ingredients:



• 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1 large clove garlic, grated

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 (15.5oz) can S&W® Garbanzo Beans (drained, rinsed)

• 1 tomato, seeded, chopped

• 1/4 cup chopped red onion

• 1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, quartered

• 1/2 cup chopped seedless cucumber

• 5 flax seed and oat pita pocket breads or your favorite pitas, cut in half

• 5 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese

• Optional: Add grilled chicken slices if desired

Directions:

In large bowl, mix yogurt, garlic, lemon juice and cumin. Add all remaining ingredients except pitas and cheese. Tuck one pita half into the other for a sturdier sandwich. Spoon bean mixture into pitas. Top with cheese. Or for soft pitas, spoon the mixture onto the whole pitas and fold over to eat. Optional to add shredded cabbage and/or grilled chicken slices to pita wrap.





Chipotle Hot and Spicy Bean Dip



Ingredients:



1 teaspoon olive oil



1 yellow onions, chopped



1 (15-ounce) can S&W 50% reduced sodium black beans, rinsed and drained



1 teaspoon smoked paprika



1 tablespoon chili powder



2 tablespoons Cholula Sauce



½ cup salsa



1 (4-ounce) can green chiles, undrained



1 teaspoon chipotle paste



1 (15-ounce) can S&W pinto beans, rinsed and drained



½ cup shredded Pepper jack cheese or Colby Jack



Directions: Heat oil in a medium skillet. Once oil is hot, add in onion and cook until onion is caramelized, about 20-30 minutes. If onions starts to cook too quickly, add a little water to the skillet and continue to cook until soft and brown.



In a medium bowl combine onion, black beans, smoked paprika, chili powder, salsa, Cholula sauce, green chiles, and chipotle paste. Place the pinto beans in a 1 ½-quart slow cooker, and mash them with the back of a wooden spoon or potato masher. Top with black bean mixture, and sprinkle with cheese. Or put in casserole dish and cook at 250 degrees for 30-45 minutes and top with cheese towards the end of baking.



Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or on high for 2 hours, or until hot and bubbly.

Serve immediately or keep warm, covered, on low for up to 2 hours. Serve with sweet potato chips, tortilla chips, or fresh sliced veggies.







Skol! Blackberry St. Germanine Game Day Cocktail (serves 2)

Blackberry purée

1. 6 oz fresh or frozen blackberries

For the cocktails

1. 3 oz vodka

2. 1 1/2 oz St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur

3. 1 1/2 oz blackberry purée

4. 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

5. 2 dashes orange or lemon bitters

6. Thin slices of lemon as garnish

1. Place the blackberries in the bowl of a food processor or blender. Process until liquidy, about 1 minute. Transfer to a fine sieve suspended over a bowl (to strain seeds) or keep full puree with seeds for added texture. You should have 4 1/2 oz of purée – enough to make 4-6 cocktails. Transfer purée into ice cube trays and freeze until ready to use.

2. To make the cocktails – Shake the vodka, liqueur, frozen blackberry purée cube, lime juice and bitters in a mason jar. Add extra ice cubes if desired. Garnish with a lemon slice and serve immediately.