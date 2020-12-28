Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Minnesota Tuesday

article

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the FOX 9 viewing area as a winter storm tracks out of The Rockies and pushes northeast across the Upper Midwest Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

The center of this storm will be almost 300 miles south of The Twin Cities making this snow event very different from the Christmas blizzard.

Iowa will catch the brunt of this storm with high winds and snow totals in the 6"-9"+ range while Minnesota will see persistent "snow globe" flakes from just past the noon hour Tuesday into mid-evening Tuesday night with totals in the 2"-4" range.



