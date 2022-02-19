Winter Storm Watch in Central MN: Warm temperatures before snow moves in

article

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central Minnesota, starting at 3 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

We start Sunday morning off on a warm note, as our afternoon temperatures head toward the 40s for a brief period. Over the course of the late afternoon cloud cover will increase, and our temperatures will start to slide before the snow moves in.

A lovely, more spring like Sunday afternoon -- enjoy this because as we head into our Monday, we keep our eyes on the snow moving in!

Snow will begin pushing east overnight into Monday morning and will continue through Tuesday with heavier snow at times. This next weathermaker will come with two waves of snow, the first moving in early Monday into parts of Central Minnesota, where accumulations are expected to be higher. The metro will fall on the southern fringes of this first band.

Overnight and into Tuesday, snow will become more widespread. The metro will get a better chance at accumulating snow with the second wave, as it moves through over the course of the day on Tuesday.

Winds on Tuesday will pick up, which could cause some concern on the roads with blowing and drifting snow possible.

By late night Tuesday we'll watch the snow taper and will be left with colder temperatures through Friday.

The weekend's weather roller coaster

After wind and snow brought problems to parts of the state on Friday, the calm and cold brings us into our long weekend.

Saturday will come with a cold and clear start as we work out of single digits, and head toward an afternoon in the teens and twenties. Our gradual warming trend will continue overnight as we head toward the freezing mark. Warmer temperatures will also come with higher wind speeds, as gusts could reach up to 30 mph overnight.

By Sunday temperatures will climb into the 30s and low 40s, as wind speeds taper. Over the course of the afternoon we'll watch our cloud cover increase as our eyes turn to the Rockies, and the weathermaker developing there.

Monday's system will bring our next chance at measurable snow, with snow beginning overnight and falling through Tuesday.