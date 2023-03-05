Minnesota Weather: Roads could be slick Monday morning as 'slushy mix' arrives

Another round of Winter Weather is making its way into parts of Minnesota Sunday, and is forecast to bring a couple of inches of wet, heavy snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Central Minnesota Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon as this system moves in. Winds are also expected to pick up overnight, at times gusting as high as 30 mph.

Roads Monday morning could be slick as most of the accumulation is expected to happen in the overnight hours.

As surface temperatures will be above freezing, we can also expect to mix in some rain/snow, which will aid in turning the snow that did fall into some slush.

Most areas under the Winter Weather Advisory can expect 1"-4" of heavy wet snow, with slightly higher totals possible North of 94.