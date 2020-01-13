Twin Cities gets dusting of snow, another round expected Monday night

article

The Twin Cities metro got a dusting of snow overnight night with 0.9 inches recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Southern Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin saw up to 2 inches in some areas.

The quick blast of winter weather made for some slippery travel Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported there 127 crashes and 66 spin outs between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday morning. Of those 127 crashes, 17 resulted injuries although only one was serious.

Another round of snow is expected to push into the Twin Cities Monday evening, bringing another 1-3 inches of snow to the area, although the bulk of the accumulation will be in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The snow should clear out by Tuesday morning.

SNOW TOTALS