Twin Cities area under slight risk for severe weather as temperatures rise

The Twin Cities will be under a slight risk for severe weather through Sunday afternoon.

The storms are developing as a warm front ushers in hot and humid air from the Gulf. The biggest threats with these storms will be strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and the possibility for tornado development.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s, getting warmer through the week as we head toward the 90s. The potential for more storm development extends into Monday with high heat, and humidity forecast for Monday.