Tornado Warning issued in Goodhue Co. as part of severe weather in southern Minnesota, Twin Cities area

The Twin Cities will be under a slight risk for severe weather through Sunday afternoon as a storm moves up the I-35 corridor, causing Tornado Watches south of the metro area.

Goodhue County was put under a Tornado Warning Sunday night as part of the severe weather that impacted the southern half of the state and the Twin Cities metro area.

The storms are developing as a warm front ushers in hot and humid air from the Gulf. The biggest threats with these storms will be strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and the possibility for tornado development.

Two miles northeast of Johnsburg, Minnesota as a storm moves in. (Bill Doms/FOX 9)

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is keeping an eye on a cluster of storms that started between Mason City, Iowa and Mankato early Sunday afternoon. Leonard says the storms will strengthen as they track north toward the greater Twin Cities metro area Sunday evening. They will impact the greater Twin Cities area between 5 and 9 p.m.

Near Grand Meadow, Minnesota. (Bill Doms/FOX 9)

The storms could feature wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and some large hail. A tornado is possible as the storms strenghten.

Storms in Southeast Minnesota also triggered Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in the area.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s, getting warmer through the week as we head toward the 90s. The potential for more storm development extends into Monday with high heat, and humidity forecast for Monday.