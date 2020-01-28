This has been the gloomiest January in more than 50 years

Congratulations, you’ve now lived through the gloomiest January in more than 50 years in the Twin Cities! While not a real bright month on average, the coldest month of the year isn’t typically our cloudiest… that honor goes to November. But January of 2020 will go down as the cloudiest first month of the year since solar radiation records began at the University of Minnesota St Paul Climate Observatory back in 1963.

Solar Radiation at the U of M St. Paul Campus Climate Observatory Credit: MNDNR State Climatology Office

The cloudy conditions are officially recorded by the solar radiation that comes into the U of M Climate Observatory. The cloudier it is, the lower amount of solar radiation makes it to the ground and is recorded by the sensor.

We have now been cloudy for nearly 7 consecutive days. The last time there was a stretch like this wasn’t too long ago, back in October. But they’re not all that common… happening maybe once every couple of years. The longest such streak was 15 days in a row from October 30 to November 13, 1972. At the moment, getting another 7+ days of cloudy skies is a long shot, but we could easily see this stretch of clouds extend into the weekend giving us at least 10 consecutive days of cloudy skies.