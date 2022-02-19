Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County

The weather roller coaster continues, Winter Storm Watch issued

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:34PM
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

The weather roller coaster continues

After wind and snow brought problems to parts of the state on Friday, the calm and cold brings us into our long weekend.

(FOX 9) - After wind and snow brought problems to parts of the state on Friday, the calm and cold brings us into our long weekend. 

Saturday will come with a cold and clear start as we work out of single digits, and head toward an afternoon in the teens and twenties. Our gradual warming trend will continue overnight as we head toward the freezing mark. Warmer temperatures will also come with higher wind speeds, as gusts could reach up to 30 mph overnight.

By Sunday temperatures will climb into the 30s and low 40s, as wind speeds taper. Over the course of the afternoon we'll watch our cloud cover increase as our eyes turn to the Rockies, and the weathermaker developing there. 

Monday's system will bring our next chance at measurable snow, with snow beginning overnight and falling through Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central Minnesota, starting at 3 a.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Central Minnesotans can expect a snowy Presidents' Day.


 