The weather roller coaster continues

After wind and snow brought problems to parts of the state on Friday, the calm and cold brings us into our long weekend.

Saturday will come with a cold and clear start as we work out of single digits, and head toward an afternoon in the teens and twenties. Our gradual warming trend will continue overnight as we head toward the freezing mark. Warmer temperatures will also come with higher wind speeds, as gusts could reach up to 30 mph overnight.

By Sunday temperatures will climb into the 30s and low 40s, as wind speeds taper. Over the course of the afternoon we'll watch our cloud cover increase as our eyes turn to the Rockies, and the weathermaker developing there.

Monday's system will bring our next chance at measurable snow, with snow beginning overnight and falling through Tuesday.

