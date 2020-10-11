Strong storms possible for Twin Cities area Sunday night

article

Strong storms are possible Sunday evening into early Monday morning in Minnesota.

After a nice fall weekend for most of the state, the weather is expected to take a stormy turn Sunday night. Residents should stay sky aware overnight.

The storms are expected to form in western Minnesota and track east as many Minnesotans head to bed.

The threats include large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

