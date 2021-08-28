Stormy Saturday ahead for most of Minnesota

article

While Saturday morning will start off quiet, most of Minnesota is under a threat for severe weather as we head into the afternoon.

Storms will continue pushing from northwest to southeast through the day becoming more widespread in the midafternoon. As they progress, storms could bring strong winds, heavy rain, hail and the possibility of tornado development. Some storms are forecast to bring several inches of rain in parts of the state, making flash flooding a concern as well. Rain and storms will linger overnight, as will our severe threat.

Temperatures in the afternoon will warm into the mid 80s, with heat index in the 90s.

Make sure you have a way to receive storm warnings this afternoon, and if you plan on an afternoon outside--especially if you're heading to the Minnesota State Fair--be sure to keep your eye on the sky.

How much rain do we need to end the drought? The answer to that question and more can be found here.

