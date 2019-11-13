State Patrol: 169 crashes, 14 spinouts reported on Minnesota roads Wednesday

article

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 169 crashes Wednesday as snow dusted parts of the state.

The State Patrol says only 16 people were injured in the 169 crashes, all of which occurred between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the crashes, troopers responded to another 14 spinouts on Minnesota roads during that time.

Conditions were such that the small amount of snow did stick to Minnesota roads for a few hours Wednesday, leading to the crashes around the Twin Cities metro area.

The snowfall is expected to somewhat impact the evening commute Wednesday as well.