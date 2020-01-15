Some flakes Wednesday followed by brief deep freeze Thursday

The Twin Cities metro is getting a touch of snow Wednesday before the cold truly hits on Thursday.

Light snow will fall for two to three hours in the middle of the day, providing dustings here and there with up to an inch in the northern parts of the metro. The snow should wrap up by mid-afternoon.

Falling temperatures in the afternoon will fall even faster once the sun goes down with dinner-hour wind chills falling below zero.

A frigid cold arrives Thursday morning with wind chills of 20-40 degrees below zero followed by single-digit highs in the afternoon.

We will get a reprieve from the extreme cold Friday into early Saturday as the snow moves in, but then right back to it later Saturday through Monday.