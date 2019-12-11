Snow could impact Thursday morning commute in Twin Cities metro

article

Another round of snow Thursday could spell trouble for the morning commute in the Twin Cities metro area.

Flurries are expected to start after midnight. While the storm is predicted to produce only about one to two inches of snow, the timing may be tricky for traffic. Temperatures in the morning are expected to hold in the teens, which means the roads could be slick.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be out on the roads, but authorities urge drivers to keep it slow and give themselves extra time in the morning.

"In this case the cold weather, we know is coming, we'll pre-treat some of those difficult areas, but then we'll really monitor how the snow comes in and plan to put down more salt and material once that snow has fallen, so that we're not pushing it off the road once it starts to come," said Anne Meyer with MnDOT communications.