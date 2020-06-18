Showers, storms move into Twin Cities with 50 mph winds, torrential rain possible
(FOX 9) - The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota areas are at a slight risk of severe weather Thursday night.
Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats if the atmosphere can destabilize enough. Clouds lingered in the area Thursday afternoon, preventing the air from warming up much so far, however.
People in the FOX 9 viewing area should stay sky aware through the evening Thursday.
A severe weather outlook for Thursday night, June 18.