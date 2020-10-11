Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 4:54 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM CDT, Douglas County, Pope County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 5:01 PM CDT until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 12:00 AM CDT, Traverse County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, strong storms possible Sunday night

Updated 1 hour ago
Hail from a storm that passed through western Minnesota's Ortonville Sunday afternoon. (Bill Doms)

(FOX 9) - Strong storms are possible Sunday evening into early Monday morning in Minnesota and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until midnight for the western part of the state. 

After a nice fall weekend for most of the state, the weather is expected to take a stormy turn Sunday night. Residents should stay sky aware overnight.

The storms are expected to form in western Minnesota and track east as many Minnesotans head to bed.

Strong storms are possible for the Minnesota area Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The threats include large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest information as it becomes available.