Severe storms, including golf ball-sized hail reported in Twin Cities area Sunday night

article

Severe weather moved east across the Twin Cities metro area Sunday night, leaving golf ball-sized hail in some areas.

Photo courtesy: Greg Clay

The storms led to severe thunderstorm warnings across the southern half of the Twin Cities metro area and dropped the large hail in places like Carver and Chanhassen, Minnesota before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Accompanying the storm were winds up to 60 miles per hour and visible lightning.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.