Rain totals: Weekend rainfall brings more than 3 inches to parts of Minnesota

The first soaker of the season brought more than 3” of rain to parts of Minnesota Sunday, and we needed it.

As of Saturday the airport was reporting less than half of its average rain since April 1st. As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, the airport reported 1.63”.

The system responsible for the rain is slowly crawling to the east Sunday afternoon, allowing rainfall totals to continue to climb. Along with soaking rains, high winds will dominate the afternoon. You should also expect sustained winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Behind the rain, warmer temperatures and sunshine returns. High temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s with the possibility of reaching the low 80s by next weekend.