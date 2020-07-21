Rain showers, storm chances continue Tuesday, slowing down morning commute
(FOX 9) - Rain showers and storm chances continue Tuesday morning and afternoon as a low pressure system moves across the state.
The morning commute can expect to be a slow-go due to heavy rain at times.
