Most of Minnesota under slight, marginal risk for severe weather

We may see some showers roll across central and eastern Minnesota today, with risks for severe weather.

Much of central and northern Minnesota - including the northern part of the Twin Cities - is under a Slight Risk of severe weather this afternoon.

The southern half of the state is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather.

Some showers and thunderstorms rolled across the central and eastern part of the state Saturday morning, but another cluster or broken line of storms is expected to develop during the mid to late afternoon hours across western Minnesota and is likely to push east and northeastward.

The late day storms run the risk of large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes along with the locally very heavy rain. Once the cold front pushes across the area a little while after sunset, our rain chances end.

Timing: Late afternoon into the early evening hours

Threats:

• Key Threats:

o Large Hail (1” or greater)

• Secondary Threats:

o Damaging Wind Gusts (60+ mph)

o Isolated Tornadoes

o Torrential Downpours

