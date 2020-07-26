Morning rain totals: More than 5 inches in Mankato, less than 1 at MSP Airport

article

A night of severe weather led to some areas of flash flooding and left more than 5 inches of rain in parts of southern Minnesota by 7 a.m. The rain is expected to continue throughout the day.

While areas like St. Peter and Mankato saw more than 5 inches of rain, MSP Airport reported just 0.5" of rain.

RAIN TOTALS

St. Peter: 6.52"

Mankato: 5.47"

New Ulm: 4.52"

Redwood Falls: 2.82"

Waconia: 1.38"

St. Paul: 1.14"

Fairmont: 1.05"