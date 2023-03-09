Minnesota weather: Here's what to expect with Thursday's snow

More snow will fall on Thursday, with a few inches possible in the Twin Cities metro area by the time it's all over.

Snowflakes will sputter to a start late Thursday morning and around lunch, before becoming persistent through the afternoon and evening. Then snow will taper off early overnight.

Temperatures will be mild, so roadways will likely start out being mostly wet before becoming snow-covered once the sun sets.

A total of 2-4 inches of snow is likely for most Twin Cities metro area spots, with isolated higher amounts possible, including in the Buffalo Ridge area and near Rochester. Meanwhile, north of Interstate 92 could see 1-2 inches.

The Twin Cities and much of southern and central Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory starting at noon on Thursday. Southeastern Minnesota is under a winter storm warning, where the best chance for 4 to 6-plus inches of snow is.

The bull's eye for this storm is in Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin.

Timeline for snowfall on Thursday

For the Twin Cities, about 1-2 inches of snow will fall Thursday afternoon and then another 1-2 inches will fall Thursday evening and overnight.

Here's a look:

A timeline for Thursday's snowfall in the Twin Cities metro. (FOX 9)

More snow is possible this weekend in Minnesota

Another few inches of snow is possible with a slow-moving clipper Saturday afternoon that will taper off Sunday morning.

Related article

An early forecast is showing 2-4 inches are possible with this clipper. But this far out, that could change. Stay with FOX 9 and the FOX 9 Weather App for the latest forecast.

Here's the seven-day forecast: