Minnesota weather: Warm and dry Sunday; rain arrives Monday

The warming trend continues on Sunday and is expected to last for the next few days, but the dry weather won't stick around for long.

The end of the weekend will be relatively calm and mild before a weather system moves in from the south on Monday, bringing rain to central and southern Minnesota.

Sunday will be warmer than earlier in the weekend, with highs expected to reach the upper 30s. The Twin Cities metro will have mostly cloudy skies today, but we could see some sunshine throughout the day. Expect a light breeze with winds coming out of the south at 10 mph.

By tonight temperatures will hover in the mid-30s before warming back up again on Monday. In the overnight hours, the rain will begin moving in from the south. Due to the warmer temperatures, the precipitation will mainly be rain, but there could be a few flakes during the day.

In the evening, the rain will most likely turn into snow or a wintry mix and carry into Tuesday, causing a slippery commute to work on Tuesday.

Later in the week, temperatures will return to more seasonable, with highs in the 20s by the end of the workweek.