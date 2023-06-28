Minnesota weather: Threat of severe weather on Wednesday

Air quality issues remain on Wednesday, meanwhile there's a threat of severe weather.

The Twin Cities will dabble with a couple of drips through the mid-morning hours and then precipitation will clear to hazy and humid sunshine. Isolated rumbles are in the forecast for later in the day and evening, especially east of the Interstate 35 corridor. The storms will be isolated but strong, with a Level 2 threat for severe weather east of the Twin Cities and across much of western Wisconsin.

The air quality alert goes through midnight Wednesday for eastern and southern Minnesota. All of Wisconsin is also under an air quality alert through much of Thursday.

Looking ahead, Thursday will be muggy with a high of around 88 degrees. Some storms are possible in the evening.

Friday is looking warm with a high of 86 degrees. Saturday, which is the first day of July, will be toasty with a high of 87 degrees. Sunday will be hot with a high of around 90. Here's your seven-day forecast:

Stay Sky Aware through the day and Fourth of July weekend with the FOX 9 Weather App. Whether you are staying in one place or traveling, have your GPS locator on and your notifications turned on. If you drive into a warning, you will get an alert specific to where you are. Apple Download | Android Download