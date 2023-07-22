Minnesota weather: Sunny start, scattered storms possible Saturday

Enjoy the sunshine Saturday morning before scattered storms roll in by the afternoon.

Saturday will start off sunny with highs in the mid 80s, but clouds will build toward lunch leading to scattered afternoon and evening storms. There's a level 1 risk for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities metro. Storms aren't likely to be severe but hail, wind, and heavy downpours are possible.

Sunday will be toasty with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and a few clouds throughout the day. Come Monday, temperatures will be hot and keep getting hotter by midweek with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: