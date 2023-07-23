Minnesota weather: Sunday's highs in the 80s

Sunday will see highs in the upper 80s, before the hottest air of the year moves into the state.

Most of northern Minnesota will be under air quality alerts due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, so sensitive groups should limit time outdoors.

Sunday will be warm, but with low humidity, but that will change starting Monday as both the heat and humidity levels will rise to near dangerous levels. Tuesday could see a heat index of around 105 degrees.

There is relief on the horizon as temps look to cool by the end of the week.