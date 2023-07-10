Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Monday

As temperatures soar into the 90s on Monday, it'll turn stormy with some strong storms possible.

It'll be hot and sticky Monday, but a cold front will arrive triggering some isolated to scattered storms likely to pop up near the Twin Cities in the mid to late afternoon. The spotty storms will push southward Monday evening. The storms could be strong, with a Level 2 severe risk for large hail and damaging wind.

Monday night, it'll clear quickly. The low will be around 58 degrees.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it'll be comfortable but slightly unsettled. Tuesday will be sunny in the morning and then more clouds in the afternoon, with a high of 78 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

